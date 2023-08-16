PlayStation Plus September Games Rumored to Include Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny and Tekken 6

Rumors are swirling that the PlayStation Plus lineup for September may have been leaked, and fans are in for a treat. According to reports, the classic fighting games Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny and Tekken 6 could be making their way to the service.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, there is some evidence to suggest that these games will indeed be added to the lineup. The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee recently rated both titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is often a precursor to their inclusion in the PlayStation Classics collection for PlayStation Plus Premium users.

In addition, it seems that PlayStation has been showing some love to PSP titles recently, with games like MediEvil: Resurrection and Ape Escape: On the Loose joining the Classics collection. Considering the popularity and iconic status of Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, it wouldn’t be surprising if they were next in line.

Both games were released in the late 2000s and garnered a dedicated fan base. Their arcade-style fighting mechanics and engaging storylines made them a hit among gamers. The inclusion of these classics in the September PlayStation Plus lineup would help soften the blow of losing some other beloved games.

While nothing is confirmed yet, signs indicate that Sony has some exciting things in store for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Whether it’s these two games or others, we can remain hopeful for some great additions to the service in the near future.

The next PlayStation Plus update is scheduled to go live on September 19th, and it will include the removal of several games, such as Chicory and Watch Dogs 2.