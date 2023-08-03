PlayStation Plus Free Games for September 2023: What to Expect

The next batch of PlayStation Plus free games for September 2023 is eagerly anticipated, following mixed reviews of the August lineup. Currently, subscribers can enjoy PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door. While Death’s Door received praise as an excellent indie gem, not every fan was satisfied with the selection.

The optimism surrounding September’s free games stems from the release of Xbox’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, on September 6. Since Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, PlayStation is expected to offer a compelling alternative. While it may be difficult for PlayStation to match the hype around Starfield, there are potential options.

In October, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch, suggesting that either Marvel’s Spider-Man or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales could be included in the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for September. This could prepare players for the upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel. Another possibility is the inclusion of a heavyweight title like Ghost of Tsushima, which would appease PlayStation owners who envy the praise surrounding Bethesda’s Starfield.

Regardless, PlayStation Plus subscribers are hoping for a substantial open-world game to compensate for not having access to Starfield. Ghost of Tsushima or Marvel’s Spider-Man could potentially fulfill this desire. However, it will still be a few weeks before Sony announces the official lineup for September.

In the meantime, it is highly recommended to try out Death’s Door. It has received rave reviews and is definitely worth playing.