PlayStation Plus Adds The Ascent to Game Catalogue

PlayStation Plus offers subscribers the opportunity to experience games they may not have purchased otherwise. One such game that has recently made its way onto the service is The Ascent. This action-shooter RPG takes players through open areas where they must battle enemies, collect loot, and progress to the next stage.

Reception to The Ascent has been mixed, earning an average rating of around 7/10. While the game’s cyberpunk visuals and violent gameplay received praise, it was criticized for performance issues, a lackluster story, and a lack of variety to keep players engaged throughout.

Despite these criticisms, Reddit users have expressed their appreciation for the game. One user stated, “The Ascent is great! I know this game gets some negative comments, but the gunplay and world-building are amazing…This game is an absolute blast to play.”

Others have praised the game’s visuals and story, with some even suggesting that the developers should create a Blade Runner game based on their work. However, not everyone shares the same opinion, as some felt that the game was hindered by bugs and other issues.

The Ascent is now available for download at no additional cost for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It can also be played on Xbox and PC platforms.