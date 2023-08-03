CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

PlayStation Plus Adds The Ascent to Game Catalogue

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
PlayStation Plus Adds The Ascent to Game Catalogue

PlayStation Plus offers subscribers the opportunity to experience games they may not have purchased otherwise. One such game that has recently made its way onto the service is The Ascent. This action-shooter RPG takes players through open areas where they must battle enemies, collect loot, and progress to the next stage.

Reception to The Ascent has been mixed, earning an average rating of around 7/10. While the game’s cyberpunk visuals and violent gameplay received praise, it was criticized for performance issues, a lackluster story, and a lack of variety to keep players engaged throughout.

Despite these criticisms, Reddit users have expressed their appreciation for the game. One user stated, “The Ascent is great! I know this game gets some negative comments, but the gunplay and world-building are amazing…This game is an absolute blast to play.”

Others have praised the game’s visuals and story, with some even suggesting that the developers should create a Blade Runner game based on their work. However, not everyone shares the same opinion, as some felt that the game was hindered by bugs and other issues.

The Ascent is now available for download at no additional cost for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It can also be played on Xbox and PC platforms.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The New Alienware Aurora R16: Smaller, Cooler, and Quieter

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Nokia 130 and 150: Feature Phones for Simpler Times

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Camera App Shortcuts Coming to iOS 17

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Satellite

Satellite Laser Communication System Market

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Meta Introduces Open-Source AI Tool ‘AudioCraft’ for Music Creation

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Ryugu Asteroid Contains Evidence of Pre-Solar Grains, Water, and Essential Elements for Life

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Shopify Positioned for Growth with AI Technology and Streamlined Operations

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments