PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Experience the Underrated Game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale

PlayStation Plus subscribers now have the opportunity to play one of the most underrated video games of 2021. Users on the PlayStation Plus subreddit have discovered a hidden gem that has been highly recommended for years. Developed by Greg Lobanov and released in 2021, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a stunning top-down adventure game that draws inspiration from Zelda while offering unique gameplay mechanics.

In Chicory, players assume the role of a young dog armed with a magic brush. The objective is to explore a black-and-white world and restore color. The paint brush plays a crucial role in solving puzzles, interacting with the environment, and even fending off enemies during challenging boss battles. Each screen in the game is like a page in a coloring book that players can fill in as they desire.

Chicory received high praise upon its release. Reddit user Schweizsvensk highlighted the game’s overall package, describing it as a form of self-care for busy individuals. The game’s soothing soundtrack can help ease the stress of a long day.

I strongly urge you to experience Chicory: A Colorful Tale. It is not only one of the best games of the year but also an unforgettable experience. With its captivating gameplay and unique art style, Chicory has the potential to provide hours of enjoyment. Take this opportunity to immerse yourself in this underrated gem that is now available for free with PlayStation Plus.