PlayStation Announces Free Games for PS Plus Extra and Premium

PlayStation has revealed the lineup of free games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in August 2023. PS Plus offers a three-tiered system, with Extra providing a wide selection of PS4 and PS5 titles that are periodically rotated, while Premium adds classic games and cloud streaming options on top.

Leading the lineup for PS Plus Extra this month are two games launching on the service. Sea of Stars, an RPG with stunning art style, aims to modernize turn-based combat and interactions while still providing a nostalgic feel. It will be released on August 29. Moving Out 2, on the other hand, offers players another opportunity to engage in the amusing furniture-carrying simulator. The sequel introduces online co-op and crossplay between systems.

Other games included in PS Plus Extra are Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, a free-to-play online loot shooter expansion, Lost Judgment, the sequel to the Yakuza spin-off known for its exploration of themes such as bullying, and Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, a remastered version of the PS2 classic.

In addition, PS Plus Extra features Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition, where players must manage a hospital and tackle peculiar patient ailments, and Lawn Moving Simulator: Landmark Edition, a game that lets players simulate the experience of mowing lawns.

On the Premium side, the free games include Ape Escape: On the Loose, MediEvil: Resurrection, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice. Ape Escape: On the Loose and MediEvil: Resurrection are PSP remakes of classic PS1 games, with the original versions also available on PS4 and PS5.

Other games available on Premium include sidescroller rogue-lite Source of Madness, dark golfing game Cursed to Golf, kids’ games PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night and Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, real-time strategy fantasy adventure Spellforce III Reforced, cyberpunky brawler Midnight Fight Express, and Dreams.

Please note that some games are available in separate versions for PS4 and PS5, while others are only available on PS4 but can still be played on PS5.