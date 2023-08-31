PlayStation Reveals September Line-up for PS Plus Essentials

PlayStation has unveiled the PS Plus Essentials free games for September 2023. PS Plus Essentials is a subscription service offered by Sony that provides online gaming access and allows users to download a selection of free games each month as long as their subscription is active.

The headline game for this month is last year’s reboot of Saints Row, available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. However, the game received mixed reviews upon release, with critics describing it as “fairly boring” and “tedious.” The developer, Volition, has promised patches to address bugs and glitches, and the game has also received three DLC expansions for players who enjoy the current incarnation.

The other two games included in September’s line-up are Generation Zero, an open-world shooter, and Black Desert, an MMORPG. Unfortunately, neither of these titles has fared well with reviewers, receiving low Metacritic scores of 45 and 61, respectively.

While this month’s selection may be disappointing to some fans, it is worth noting that the Essential tier of PS Plus has provided acclaimed games throughout the year, including OlliOlliWorld, Axiom Verge 2, Trek to Yomi, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Call of Duty, NBA, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Alan Wake Remastered, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Looking forward, gamers hope that Sony can deliver a stronger line-up in the coming months, especially as subscription prices are set to increase significantly next month.

