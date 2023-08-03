PlayStation Plus August Update: New Exclusive Download Packs Available

PlayStation Plus subscribers can take advantage of new freebies and exclusive download packs this month. Reddit user MeDungeon has highlighted seven new PlayStation Plus exclusive download packs that are now available for various games.

First on the list is the Azure Crusader’s Armor Bundle for Puzzle Quest 3, which unlocks skins for the five original heroes, an Epic Bone Mask, armor shards, and gold. War Thunder players can access the Helicopter Snail Bundle, which includes a unique Helicopter Snail decal.

World of Tanks players who are subscribed to PS Plus can claim the August Supply Drop, receiving 400,000 silver and numerous in-game items. Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena offers a VIP Booster that increases players’ EXP and TP gain.

For Disney Speedstorm, PS Plus subscribers can grab the exclusive Mulan Sterling Legacy Suit, a Dragon Flame avatar, and Dragon Flame Sterling Edition Livery. Path of Exile offers Bundle 12, while Dauntless presents the Summer Slayer Pack, which comes with 25 Patrol Keys and a Tonics Bundle.

While the appeal of these downloads may vary depending on whether the player already owns or plays the associated games, it’s advisable not to miss out on these exclusive offers.