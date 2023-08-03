PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022

It’s a new month, which means it’s time for PlayStation Plus subscribers to claim their August free games. Last month was a great month for subscribers, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling – Extinction is Forever being offered. Endling, in particular, received high praise from fans. The addition of Alan Wake Remastered was also exciting, as its highly anticipated sequel is set to release in October.

Now, let’s take a look at the free games available for August. Subscribers have the opportunity to grab PGA Tour 2K23, Death’s Door, and Dreams – Media Molecule’s game creation title. Dreams also features a new toy train game called Tren, which seems to be an excellent addition.

Tren is a nostalgic game that allows players to play and interact with wooden toy trains. It features 95 levels for players to navigate, as well as a creative mode that lets you construct your own tracks. The game has a delightful and unique aesthetic.

PGA Tour 2K23 is a golfing game, perfect for those who want to practice their swing. Meanwhile, Death’s Door is an action-adventure game where players control a crow who reaps the souls of the dead.

All of these games can be claimed and kept by PlayStation Plus subscribers. Make sure not to miss out on this month’s offerings.