Moving Out 2: Day One Release on PlayStation Plus

Tomorrow marks the release of Moving Out 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s Moving Out. For PlayStation Plus extra and premium tier subscribers, there is good news as the game will be available as a day one release on the subscription service. Notably, Moving Out 2 has received rave reviews from critics.

In August, the extra and premium tiers of PlayStation Plus will receive a total of 17 free games. The game catalog is set to update on August 15th. Extra subscribers will have access to Moving Out 2, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Lost Judgment, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition, Source Of Madness, Cursed To Golf, Dreams, PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition, Spellforce III Reforced, Midnight Fight Express, and Sea of Stars. Premium users, on the other hand, will gain access to MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On The Loose, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice.

Moving Out 2 has received a respectable score of 83 on Metacritic, suggesting it will be a great day one release. Critics have praised the game for its chaotic multiplayer action and compared it to the popular game Overcooked. They note its colorful presentation, cheeky humor, and increasingly challenging levels, making it a successful follow-up.

The game revolves around interdimensional portals that have opened in the town of Packmore, which transport players through tears in the fabric of space and time. Moving Out 2 is available for purchase on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PlayStation 4/5 users who are not PlayStation Plus subscribers can also purchase the game.

Overall, Moving Out 2 promises an exciting and fun-filled gaming experience, building upon the success of its predecessor.