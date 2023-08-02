PlayStation Plus Offers Three New Free Games for Subscribers

PlayStation Plus has started the month off strong by offering three new free games to subscribers across all tiers. The games included in this month’s lineup are PGA Tour 2K23, Death’s Door, and Dreams.

Dreams, released in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, is a unique game that allows users to create games, music, artwork, and more. It provides a platform for imagination to flourish, with limitless possibilities for building and sharing your creations.

One particular highlight among the Dreams community is a game called Tren. Developed by a group of game developers, Tren lets players control toy trains and navigate through over 95 levels. Each level presents its own set of challenges, gimmicks, and themes. Players can even create their own tracks in a creative mode.

John Beech, the Creative Director of Media Molecule and the creator of Tren, shared his inspiration for the project in a PlayStation Blog post. He mentioned that the idea came from his childhood love for playing with toy trains.

The release of the Tren update for Dreams has been met with enthusiasm from fans. In a stunning trailer shared on the official PlayStation YouTube account, viewers can see the impressive creativity and attention to detail put into the game. Some players have even expressed nostalgia, reminiscing about simpler times when playing with toy trains was a common pastime.

Dreams is available as a free download for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, this offer is only valid until next month, when a new set of free games will be introduced.