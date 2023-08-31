CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Sony Increases Prices for PlayStation Plus Memberships Starting in September

Aug 31, 2023
Sony has announced that it will be raising the prices for all tiers of PlayStation Plus memberships starting September 6. This means that gamers have until then to take advantage of the current prices and even stack their memberships. Sony has stated that the price increase will allow them to continue offering high-quality games and value-added benefits to their subscribers.

The price increase will vary depending on the tier. In the UK, the PS Plus Essential tier will go up by £10, from £49.99 to £59.99. The PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers will experience an increase of up to £20, going from £83.99 and £99.99 respectively to £99.99 and £119.99. Gamers in the US can expect a similar increase in prices.

While there has been no mention of additional benefits or features that will be introduced alongside the price hike, subscribers can look forward to a few free games in September. The PS Plus Essential tier allows online gaming and grants access to monthly free games. Next month, subscribers will be able to claim last year’s Saints Row reboot for both PS5 and PS4. However, the game has received mixed reactions, with complaints about bugs and glitches.

Overall, Sony’s decision to raise the prices of PlayStation Plus memberships has been met with some disappointment, but it is hoped that the added revenue will result in an improved gaming experience for subscribers.

Definition:
– PlayStation Plus: A subscription service offered by Sony for PlayStation console users, providing access to online gaming, monthly free games, and other benefits.
– Saints Row: A popular open-world action-adventure video game series developed by Volition.

