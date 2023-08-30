Sony Increases Price for PlayStation Plus Subscriptions

Sony has recently announced that it will be raising the prices of its 12-month subscriptions for PlayStation Plus. The price adjustment will take effect on September 6th, impacting several regions. According to the platform holder, this change is intended to support the continued delivery of high-quality games and value-added benefits to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Here are the new subscription prices for PlayStation Plus:

– PlayStation Plus Essential 12-months: $79.99 | €71.99 | £59.99 | ¥6,800

– PlayStation Plus Extra 12-months: $134.99 | €125.99 | £99.99 | ¥11,700

– PlayStation Plus Premium 12-months: $159.99 | €151.99 | £119.99 | ¥13,900

To provide context, here are the previous annual costs of the service:

– PlayStation Plus Essential 12-months: $59.99 | €59.99 | £49.99 | ¥5,143

– PlayStation Plus Extra 12-months: $99.99 | €99.99 | £83.99 | ¥8,600

– PlayStation Plus Premium 12-months: $119.99 | €119.99 | £99.99 | ¥10,250

Sony introduced the new three-tiered PlayStation Plus service in March 2022 and subsequently launched the subscription a few months later.

While the price increase may disappoint some PlayStation Plus subscribers, it is important to note that this adjustment enables Sony to continue providing a range of high-quality games and additional benefits to enhance the overall subscription experience.

Sources: Sony