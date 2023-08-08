Sony DualSense Controllers on Sale for $49

If you’ve been wanting to stock up on Sony’s DualSense controllers for your PS5, now is a great time to do so. The popular gamepad is currently on sale for $49, matching its previous lowest price. This is a discount of over 30% from its regular retail price of around $70. The sale ends on August 20th.

This deal is similar to the one offered during Black Friday, so if you miss out on this sale, you will likely have to wait until then to find another controller at this price. The deal is available in various color options, including white, red, and camouflage, although the discount does not apply to the DualSense Edge gamepad.

The DualSense controller is highly regarded and is the same one that comes with the PS5. It features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, an integrated headphone jack, and the iconic Sony button/control stick layout. It is considered one of the best gamepads on the market, along with other accessories for the console.

It is important to note that this sale is for the original DualSense controller and not the upgraded DualSense Edge controller. The Edge version offers additional features such as adjustable trigger buttons, removable rear paddles and joysticks, a cable-locking mechanism, and a hardshell case. However, it comes at a price of $200, which is significantly higher than the $49 sale price.

In addition to the controller sale, the disc-based version of the PS5 is also currently on sale for $450, a $50 discount from its regular price.

