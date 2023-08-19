Kiss goodbye to PlayStation 5: PlayStation 6 is Already Looming

Sony’s next-generation console, the PlayStation 6, seems to be looming closer than expected, based on recently released documents. Historically, PlayStation consoles have been released with an interval of around five to seven years. The PS2 arrived after five years from the OG PlayStation, followed by the PS3 after six and a half years, and the PS4 after seven years from the PS3. Applying the same timeframe, it could be assumed that the PlayStation 6 will potentially be available in 2028 at the earliest.

According to the document, Sony mentions that Microsoft had offered to make Activision’s games exclusive to PlayStation until 2027, implying that Sony’s access to Call of Duty and other Activision titles would be compromised after the launch of the next PlayStation console. This potential loss could leave Sony vulnerable to consumer switching and affect its competitiveness in the gaming market.

Although the exact release year for the PS6 has been redacted, it can be inferred that a 2027/2028 launch is likely. However, this is still a considerable amount of time away. In the meantime, Sony may introduce the PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Pro in the next few years to generate additional revenue while they continue to work on the development of the PlayStation 6.

As gamers anticipate the arrival of Sony’s next console, there is excitement and curiosity surrounding the advancements and improvements that will be featured in the PlayStation 6. While the future of gaming is uncertain, Sony’s commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional gaming experiences remains steadfast.