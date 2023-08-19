The Best PlayStation 5 Exclusive So Far: God of War Ragnarök

The PlayStation 5 has already seen some incredible games in its relatively short lifecycle. Titles like Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarök, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have been absolute hits among gamers.

God of War Ragnarök, released in November last year, is regarded by many as the standout PlayStation 5 exclusive. While it is also available on the PS4, it is primarily designed for the PS5 and truly shines on the next-gen console.

This highly anticipated sequel has received rave reviews for its storytelling, gameplay, and emotional impact. It builds upon the successful formula established in the 2018 installment of God of War, offering intense action, surprising plot twists, and epic boss battles that leave a lasting impact.

Critics have hailed God of War Ragnarök as a remarkable sequel that delivers on every front. It is a high-stakes, high-fantasy rollercoaster ride from beginning to end and has quickly become an instant classic on the PlayStation platform.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience this extraordinary game, PlayStation Plus Premium offers an extended trial that allows you to play the first three hours of the game. Simply access it through the PlayStation Store. However, be warned that once you start, you’ll likely find it hard to resist playing more.

God of War Ragnarök exemplifies the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and demonstrates why it has become a must-have for gamers worldwide. With its immersive gameplay and gripping narrative, it is a testament to the power and potential of the next generation of gaming consoles.