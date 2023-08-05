PlayStation 5 System Update to Integrate PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program

An upcoming system update for the PlayStation 5 console will include the integration of the PlayStation Stars loyalty program. This update, which was not initially mentioned by Sony, has been confirmed through the PS5’s recent privacy settings update. The privacy settings now feature an option that allows users to control who can see their PlayStation Stars level.

Previously, the PlayStation Stars program was only accessible through an app. However, with this upcoming update, players will be able to access the loyalty program directly from the console itself.

PlayStation Stars was launched last year and offers players the opportunity to earn rewards by participating in various campaigns and activities. These activities can include earning trophies, winning tournaments, or simply playing games.

While some of the rewards offered by PlayStation Stars may be underwhelming, such as digital collectibles for display, the integration of the program into the PS5 system is expected to improve its usability. Many users have reported difficulties in tracking their points through the current app, so it is hoped that the console integration will address these issues.

Sony is expected to announce further details and features in the coming weeks as the update is rolled out.