First Look at PlayStation 5 Slim

A leaked image of what appears to be the PlayStation 5 Slim has surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of the yet-to-be-announced hardware revision by Sony. The image, shared on the A9VG forums and reported on Twitter, shows a design that is not too different from the current console, but with some noticeable differences.

According to the description provided by @BwE_Dev on Twitter, the leaked image matches previous rumors. The image shows a console that is slightly shorter and has a weird curve in the middle with smaller vents. The Blu-ray drive seems less curved, giving it a strange look. There are also two ugly black slits on each side of the case and dual USB-C ports on the front.

While Sony has not officially confirmed the existence of the PlayStation 5 Slim, it is highly likely that a hardware revision is on the way. Microsoft has even acknowledged its impending release. With rumors suggesting a launch before the end of the year, an official reveal should be just around the corner.

For now, we can only speculate about the authenticity of the leaked image. As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated on any official announcements or leaks. Stay tuned for the latest news on the PlayStation 5 Slim.