Sony Rumored to Release PlayStation 5 Slim

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 11, 2023
Sony is expected to release a new console, the PlayStation 5 Slim, adding to its lineup of current-generation consoles. While the official announcement from Sony is still pending, rumors about a PlayStation 5 Pro and Slim have been circulating for months.

Although unconfirmed rumors should be taken with caution, there may be some truth to the speculation. A leaked image of what is claimed to be the PlayStation 5 Slim has surfaced online. However, it is important to consider that digital manipulation can easily deceive viewers.

Andrew Marmo, formerly of developer Wired Productions and media outlet VGC, tweeted the alleged first look at the PlayStation 5 Slim, identified as the “CFI-2016” model. Whether this image is authentic or not remains uncertain.

Fans of Sony’s gaming consoles eagerly await an official announcement about the PlayStation 5 Slim. It is possible that Sony may unveil the console during its next PlayStation Direct event, which is yet to be scheduled.

As the anticipation builds, players and enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned for any updates from Sony. The launch of a PlayStation 5 Slim could mark another milestone in Sony’s console offerings, following the success of previous iterations such as the PlayStation 4 Pro.

