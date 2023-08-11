Exciting Times for RPG Fans in 2023

2023 has already been a blessed year for video games, and the excitement is set to continue till the end. One game that has taken the gaming world by storm is Baldur’s Gate III. Currently, it has a score of 97 from critics, surpassing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which holds a score of 96.

In terms of user scores, Baldur’s Gate III from Larian Studios is also outshining Tears of the Kingdom. While the latter has a user score of 8.4, the former boasts an impressive 9.4 rating. Baldur’s Gate III’s success is not limited to PC players; it is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 on 6 September.

However, the highly anticipated RPG’s release on Xbox Series X|S has faced some technical limitations, resulting in a delay. As of now, there is no confirmed release date, but it is expected to launch on Xbox Series X|S in early 2024. In the meantime, Baldur’s Gate III remains a temporary PS5 exclusive.

The timing of Baldur’s Gate III’s release on PlayStation 5 is quite strategic, as it coincides with the launch of Bethesda’s Starfield. Both games are expected to compete against each other in the RPG genre.

Overall, it’s an exciting time for fans of RPGs as 2023 continues to offer amazing gaming experiences.