The PlayStation 5’s USB Ports Reportedly Melting During Extended Gameplay

Gamers have recently reported a major system error with the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console that has led to the melting of its USB ports. This issue came to light during the Evo tournament in Las Vegas, where gamers compete against each other in fighting games like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 7.

Overheating in gaming consoles is not a new problem, but it has become less frequent in recent years. However, it is still important to keep consoles in well-ventilated areas, especially during intense gaming sessions. Unfortunately, in tournament settings, ensuring proper ventilation becomes more challenging.

The PS5 has only one USB-A port located at the front of the console, with additional ports at the rear. Extended usage of arcade sticks and controllers during tournaments can cause overheating, leading to the melting of the plastic inside the USB ports.

A Twitter user and content creator posted an image of a melted USB port, highlighting the issue of overheating during extended gameplay sessions. Alongside this USB port problem, there was also controversy at the Evo tournament involving a competitor accidentally using a mod that featured a naked Chun-Li character in Street Fighter 6.

To prevent overheating, it is recommended to take breaks during gaming sessions and shut down the console to allow it to rest. If using a wired controller or arcade stick, it is best to connect it to the front USB port to reduce the risk of overheating. Additionally, ensuring the console is placed in a well-ventilated location can also help mitigate overheating issues.