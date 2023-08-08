CityLife

Get $50 off the PlayStation 5 at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
It has been almost three years since Sony’s popular PlayStation 5 was first released. Initially, it was difficult to find one in stock, but it has become easier to purchase in recent months. Now, for the first time, we are seeing some direct discounts on this next-generation console.

Retailers such as Target, Best Buy, and Amazon have all reduced the price of the full-size console by $50, bringing the price down to $450. Although there is no set expiration date for these deals, they are expected to end soon. If you want to take advantage of these rare savings, it is recommended to place your order as soon as possible.

Please note that only the full-size console with a disc reader is discounted, while the cheaper digital-only console is still available at full price. Depending on your location, shipping may not be available, so you may need to pick it up in-person to benefit from this deal.

These discounts come just before the release of some highly anticipated games, such as Spider-Man 2, Lies of P, and Baldur’s Gate 3. And it’s not just the PS5 console that is on sale right now. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are also offering discounts on several colors of the next-gen DualSense wireless controller, saving you $20 to $25 compared to the usual price.

Furthermore, there are numerous discounted PS5 games available, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War: Ragnarok, and more. To make the most of your new console on a budget, you can explore our roundup of the best PS5 deals for additional savings on games and accessories.

