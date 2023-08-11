PlayStation 5 Update Leaves Fans Disappointed

PlayStation 5 recently received a system update, but it has left many fans disappointed. There were high hopes for several features to be added, such as customizable home screens and improved UI navigation. However, the latest update, named 23.01-07.61.00.00, weighing just over 1GB, seems to have made very few changes.

These mysterious patches that were supposed to be included in the update remain largely unknown. This is a common occurrence, not just for PlayStation consoles, but also for Nintendo and Xbox. Though Xbox’s recent update did introduce some quality-of-life improvements.

While it is possible that this update could be a preparation for a larger one on the horizon, there is no certainty. Fans are eagerly awaiting valuable additions and fixes. However, it is worth noting that even though these updates often don’t bring the desired changes, they do help keep the console running smoothly.

In other news, PlayStation Plus has included some exciting games this month for players to enjoy. This provides a great opportunity for those looking for new titles to dive into.

For PlayStation players who haven’t yet downloaded the update, they will be prompted to do so the next time they boot up their PS5 console.