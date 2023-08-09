Baldur’s Gate III: A Strong Game of the Year Contender for 2023

Baldur’s Gate III, set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, is garnering significant attention as a potential Game of the Year contender for 2023. The game takes place 120 years after its predecessor, and players join forces to once again combat the forces of darkness.

With its extensive gameplay and vast storyline, Baldur’s Gate III has caught the interest of many. It has been reported that completing the RPG from Larian Studios will take an estimated 200 hours, and it boasts an impressive 17,000 possible endings.

When considering the commercial and critical reception of Baldur’s Gate III alongside the highly anticipated Bethesda RPG, Starfield, it is expected to be an intriguing comparison. Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, means that Starfield will be an exclusive title for Xbox consoles, including PC.

Microsoft is banking on Starfield to breathe new life into its latest console, as it has struggled to provide a consistent supply of quality first-party exclusives. Interestingly, Starfield has already motivated some gamers to purchase an Xbox Series X|S solely to experience the sci-fi RPG.

In contrast, the PlayStation 5 has not faced difficulties in terms of exclusive titles. However, it lacks a comparable RPG to Starfield. This is where Baldur’s Gate III enters the picture. While it is confirmed that the game will eventually come to Xbox Series X|S, its release has been delayed due to technical limitations on the Series S. Therefore, Sony may have accidentally secured itself a time-exclusive RPG that could rival Starfield, especially considering both titles share the same release date.

Baldur’s Gate III is currently available on PC and will be released on PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023. The release date for Xbox Series X|S is yet to be announced.