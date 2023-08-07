Bloodborne Finally Runs at 60fps on PlayStation 5 Thanks to Dedicated Fans

Bloodborne, one of the top PlayStation 4 exclusives, has received a much-awaited update for PlayStation 5, allowing it to run at a smooth 60fps. Released in 2015, Bloodborne is widely considered one of the best PlayStation exclusives of all time and FromSoftware’s greatest achievement. The game offers a terrifying and intricate world filled with interconnected paths and shortcuts, making it a masterpiece for fans.

Despite the game’s popularity, Sony has neglected to acknowledge its existence. Fans have longed for a PC port or a PS5 remaster, or at the very least an update to enhance the game’s performance on the new console. However, Sony has shown little interest in catering to these desires.

Fortunately, dedicated fans of the game have taken matters into their own hands. Bloodborne community pillars Lance McDonald and Illusion have managed to create an unofficial patch that allows the game to run at a locked 60fps and 1080p on a retail PS5. The results are truly stunning.

It is crucial to note that applying this patch to your PS5 would require modifying the console, which comes with risks if not done correctly. Therefore, it is not advised to attempt this without proper knowledge and understanding to avoid any potential damage to your device.

Despite this achievement, the hope remains that Sony will take notice of the fans’ dedication and finally give them the Bloodborne experience they deserve on the PS5. It is time for Sony to acknowledge the demand and make Bloodborne on PS5 a reality for all the game’s enthusiasts.