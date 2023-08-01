CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Twitch Streamer Completes Elden Ring Using Saxophone Controller

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
A Twitch streamer has accomplished the remarkable feat of finishing the game Elden Ring without taking a single hit, all while using a saxophone controller. Dr DeComposing, the streamer in question, utilized an electronic saxophone that was mapped to the controls of the game, showcasing a non-traditional method of playing. This achievement sets Dr DeComposing apart from other viral runs of the game, where players have used dance mats and Guitar Hero controllers.

This is not the first time Dr DeComposing has explored such unconventional gaming methods. He has previously completed Bloodborne, the Demon’s Souls remake, and the Dark Souls Trilogy using the same control method. In the Elden Ring playthrough, he managed to complete the game in less than two and a half hours.

Throughout the stream, the electric saxophone would emit notes, leading the community to refer to these runs as the “doot doot” runs. Dr DeComposing showcased impressive gameplay, utilizing a combination of powerful spells, heirlooms, and weapons to swiftly defeat bosses despite having a low-level character.

Elden Ring’s first expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, was announced in February, but no release date or further details have been confirmed at this time.

