Reviving the Original WipEout: Play the PS1 Game in Your Browser

Aug 14, 2023
For fans of the WipEout series, here’s some exciting news. Programme Dominic Szablewski has managed to bring back the original PS1 WipEout game, and you can now play it right in your web browser. This is a fantastic opportunity to experience the thrill of high-speed racing and indulge in some healthy nostalgia.

You can access the browser version of the game through this link. If you are intrigued by the technicalities behind this porting process, Szablewski has written a detailed blog post that explains the whole procedure. It’s certainly worth a read for those interested in the technical side of things, even if it may be a bit difficult to comprehend for some.

It’s no secret that Sony has neglected the original WipEout in the past, which has disappointed many fans. Szablewski predicts that Sony’s lack of interest will persist, and he hopes they reconsider. He suggests two alternatives for Sony – either leave it as it is or develop an official remaster of the game.

While many fans dream about a new WipEout installment, it remains uncertain whether it will become a reality. If you want to experience the adrenaline rush of racing at WipEout speeds, feel free to leave a comment below and try out the game using the arrow keys.

