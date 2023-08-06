Shigesato Itoi: From Copywriter to Game Developer

Shigesato Itoi, known for his successful career in the world of video games, actually began in a different creative field. He started his career as a copywriter for advertisements, utilizing his creativity for commercial purposes. In 1981, he collaborated with the renowned Haruki Murakami to publish a book of short stories that was described as a collection of lighthearted writing. Additionally, Itoi even provided his voice for a character in Studio Ghibli’s film, My Neighbor Totoro.

During the 1980s, Itoi became interested in video game development and approached Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of popular games at Nintendo. Itoi’s idea was to incorporate modern elements into role-playing games, deviating from the traditional RPG themes of magic, dragons, and powerful weapons. However, Miyamoto initially had doubts about the project, questioning whether Itoi could bring it to fruition.

Coming from the advertising industry, Itoi was accustomed to seeing projects through from start to finish. Miyamoto explained to him that video game development worked differently and expressed skepticism due to Itoi’s fame and other commitments. However, Miyamoto also shared that he had experienced similar misunderstandings in the industry and people assuming that simply attaching his name to a game would guarantee its success.

Impressed by Itoi’s dedication and willingness to take on less work, Miyamoto formed a group to work on the project. This eventually led to the release of the game “Mother” (known as “Earthbound Beginnings” in the West) in 1988. The game, available to play on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, exhibits simplicity and charm. Players control Ninten, a 12-year-old boy, as he battles supernatural forces and embarks on various quests.

“Earthbound Beginnings” has a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, offering a refreshing alternative to more serious RPGs of its time. While it may feel simplistic compared to its successor, “Mother 2” (known as “Earthbound”), it still provides an enjoyable gaming experience and showcases Itoi’s creativity. The success of “Mother” paved the way for future installments in the series, leaving a positive impact on the gaming world.