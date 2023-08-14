Automate Tasks with NFC Tags on Your Smartphone

NFC tags are stickers with “near field communication” technology that allow devices to communicate quickly and instantly. With a smartphone and an NFC tag, you can automate repetitive tasks and make your life easier.

For example, an Instagram creator uses an NFC tag to communicate with her partner when they feed the dog. Scanning the tag triggers an automation on their iPhone to send a text to the other person, informing them that the dog has been fed.

Another use case is for sharing Wi-Fi information. Instead of telling someone the Wi-Fi details or pointing to a sign, they can simply scan an NFC tag with their smartphone, which will automatically connect them to your home internet.

To set up an NFC tag on your iPhone, you can use the Shortcuts app. Open the app, go to “Automations,” choose “Create Personal Automation,” and then select “NFC.” Scan your NFC tag, give it a name, and proceed to customize the automation.

For Android users, a third-party app like NFC Tools is needed to get started. NFC Tools is ready to use once installed, and you can easily program your NFC tag to perform specific actions.

You have the flexibility to customize your NFC tag to perform various tasks. For simple actions like sending a text message, both Shortcuts and NFC Tools have straightforward options. However, for more complex actions, it may be necessary to refer to guides or tutorials to string together intricate automations.

By purchasing NFC tags, which are relatively inexpensive, and utilizing the capabilities of your smartphone, you can automate tasks that you frequently perform. NFC tags offer endless possibilities for simplifying your daily routine and saving time and energy.