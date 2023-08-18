Google’s Upcoming Pixel Watch 2 Confirmed in Google Play Console

Google’s highly anticipated second smartwatch, codenamed “Eos” and known as the Pixel Watch 2, has made an appearance in the Google Play Console device catalog. This catalog is accessible to developers looking to distribute apps on Android devices. Although the image included in the listing is not of the actual Pixel Watch 2, the information provided confirms several key details.

As previously reported, Google is replacing the outdated Exynos 9110 chip found in the first Pixel Watch with a Snapdragon W5 series chip in the Pixel Watch 2. The specific chip listed on the console is the Qualcomm SW5100, which appears to be the standard Snapdragon W5, not the W5+ found in the TicWatch Pro 5. However, the only difference between the two chips is the use of a co-processor, which is not expected to affect the performance of the Pixel Watch 2. Furthermore, the listing also confirms that the watch will retain the same 2GB of RAM as its predecessor.

In terms of software, the Pixel Watch 2 will come pre-installed with Android 13, meaning it will be launched with Wear OS 4. This aligns with expectations and confirms the compatibility of the watch with the new “backup” feature introduced in Wear OS 4.

The screen specifications of the Pixel Watch 2 remain unchanged, featuring a resolution of 384×384 and a screen density of 320ppi. However, there are reports that Google has switched from a BOE display to a Samsung panel for this iteration of the watch.

The release of the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to coincide with the launch of the Pixel 8 this fall. Additional improvements include new band options and an aluminum casing.

Overall, the appearance of the Pixel Watch 2 in the Google Play Console confirms the use of Snapdragon W5 and Wear OS 4, while also providing insights into specific hardware and software details. Google’s upcoming smartwatch is highly anticipated by tech enthusiasts, and these latest confirmations only fuel the excitement for its release.