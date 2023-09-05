Keith Haring’s Digital Drawings from 1987 to be Sold as Ethereum NFTs

A selection of digital drawings created by renowned artist Keith Haring in 1987 will be auctioned off as Ethereum NFTs by Christie’s. The online auction, titled “Keith Haring: Pixel Pioneer,” will feature five digital works originally created by Haring on a Commodore Amiga computer. These drawings, which were previously only viewable via floppy disc, have been minted by the Keith Haring Foundation specifically for the sale.

Haring’s signature style featured the repetition of figurative shapes in vibrant colors, outlined in black. He was known for bridging the gap between popular culture, street art, and traditional gallery art. Haring’s art was accessible and aimed to reach a wide audience, regardless of whether they were gallery-goers or not.

The auction estimates for the digital drawings range from $220,000 to $500,000 per work. The pieces will be exhibited in Seoul, Korea, and then in New York before the auction begins. The collaboration with technical partner Digital Practice and global licensing agency Artestar has made it possible to mint the drawings as NFTs.

Although Haring passed away in 1990 at the age of 31, his art continues to be highly regarded. His work is included in the permanent collections of renowned institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). Haring’s ability to bring art to the masses through non-traditional mediums, such as subway chalk drawings and digital art, made him a pioneer of his era.

According to Nicole Sales Giles, Christie’s Vice President and Director of Digital Art Sales, the boundaries between the traditional art world and the creative world of Web3 are beginning to dissolve. Institutions like LACMA have added NFTs to their permanent collections, and serious collectors are recognizing digital art as an important category. Sales Giles believes that if Haring were alive today, he would be a strong proponent of bridging the Web3 and traditional art worlds.

The Christie’s auction of Haring’s digital drawings from 1987 is expected to expand the collector base for this category. By showcasing Haring’s early support for digital art, the auction will introduce more traditional art collectors to the world of NFTs and vice versa. While there may be a divide between the traditional and Web3 art worlds, Gil Vazquez, Executive Director and President of the Keith Haring Foundation, believes that this divide is temporary and that acceptance of digital art will inevitably happen over time.

[Definition: NFTs – Non-Fungible Tokens are unique digital assets that use blockchain technology to certify ownership and authenticity.]

