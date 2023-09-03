Google Discontinues Pixel Pass Subscription Service Before Subscribers Can Benefit

Google has decided to discontinue its Pixel Pass subscription service after less than two years. Pixel Pass was introduced alongside the Pixel 6 series, offering subscribers a bundle that included YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, Google One storage, a protection plan, and the cost of their phone for a monthly fee starting at $45. The selling point was the promise of receiving the latest Pixel device after two years of subscription. However, this promise will no longer be fulfilled as Google has discontinued the service.

Existing subscribers will still get to keep their phones and continue to receive the remaining benefits of the bundled subscriptions. Additionally, they will receive a $100 credit towards a future Google hardware purchase. Despite the discontinuation, Pixel Pass did save subscribers money compared to individual subscriptions, although it never saw any discounts itself.

The reason for the demise of Pixel Pass likely stems from a potential price increase for the upcoming Pixel 8 and the popularity of the service. The subscription was only available in the US and did not offer the same discounts as Pixel phones during sales. This serves as a reminder that consumers should not solely rely on promises of future upgrades when purchasing products.

In other news, Google announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 launch event, which will take place on October 4. Details about the new devices were leaked earlier in the week. Google also introduced a new update to the Google Home app, adding new automation features. Additionally, 9to5Google readers can save on the AAWireless wireless Android Auto adapter with a discount code.

Source: 9to5Google