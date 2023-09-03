New Live Wallpapers Added to the Pixel Fold and Tablet: What You Need to Know

Google has recently expanded the selection of live wallpapers available on the Pixel Fold and Tablet. These live wallpapers, part of the Living Universe collection, aim to provide visually stunning and interactive backgrounds for users. At launch, the Pixel Fold and Tablet only supported a subset of these wallpapers, but now additional options have been added.

The newly added live wallpapers include “Marvelous Marble,” “Moon Shot,” “Calming coastline, Lagos,” “World comes to you,” “Arches National Park, Moab, Utah,” and “Horizon.” In addition, the Pixel Fold receives four extra backgrounds: “Tropical Voyage, Malolo Barrier Reef,” “A walk in the clouds, Hawaii,” “Hidden fires, Mount Vesuvius,” and “Hint of salt, Salar de Uyuni.”

With these additions, the Pixel Tablet offers a total of 13 Living Universe live wallpapers, while the Pixel Fold has a selection of 18. In comparison, Pixel phones provide access to 21 backgrounds from this collection. Google likely considered the device’s layout and capabilities when deciding on the availability of these wallpapers.

Notably, Google has also removed the “Pantheon” wallpaper representing Rome, Italy from the Pixel Fold and Tablet. However, several other backgrounds like “Bird’s-Eye View, Zion National Park,” “White Sands, Sonoran Desert,” “Flying above, Monument Valley,” “Garden, Kent, United Kingdom,” “Half Dome, Yosemite National Park, CA,” “Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan,” and “Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Australia” remain.

It is important to note that the experience of these live wallpapers may vary depending on the device’s screen size. The Pixel Fold’s cover screen showcases all the wallpapers effectively, while some may appear more visually appealing on wider displays.

Google’s addition of these live wallpapers seems to have occurred as a server-side update in recent days, similar to the unveiling of the Pixel 7 and Horizon wallpapers in July. Users can now enjoy these new backgrounds on their Pixel Fold and Tablet running on Android 13 and 14 Beta.

