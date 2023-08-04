CityLife

Google Introduces Binary Transparency for Pixel Phones to Enhance Security

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Google has recently introduced a new security measure called Binary Transparency for Pixel phones. This measure aims to provide users with verifiable guarantees that their devices have not been compromised.

Android Verified Boot, which ensures that all executed code comes from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and provides rollback protection, already exists. However, supply chain attacks remain a growing concern, where attackers exploit vulnerabilities in software creation to install backdoors and gain unauthorized access to customer data.

To counter this, Google audits factory images on Pixel phones to ensure the absence of backdoors. Verified Boot then checks that the device is running the official firmware released by Google.

With Pixel Binary Transparency, users can now personally confirm that the image running on their device is the official factory image. This means that attackers have not inserted themselves into the source code, build process, or release aspects of the software supply chain.

Pixel owners can use a public cryptographic log to mathematically prove that their devices (Pixel 6+, Tablet, and Fold) are running official factory images that have not been tampered with. Google provides detailed instructions on how to do this, which require specific tools. The process involves extracting metadata from the phone and running inclusion and consistency proofs against the log.

In a blog post, Google explains the Merkle tree’s role in creating a cryptographically guaranteed append-only log that cannot be changed or deleted. The append-only nature of the log provides resilience against attacks on Pixel images, as any alteration to the image would not match the metadata recorded in the log.

While Pixel Binary Transparency provides an extra guarantee, Google acknowledges that Android Verified Boot serves as a more user-friendly alternative/warning mechanism in case of any issues.

Looking ahead, Google has plans to further enhance Pixel Binary Transparency by adding additional security checks for a device’s other executed code beyond its factory image.

