Google Pixel 8 Pro: New Leak Reveals Storage Options and More

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
According to a recent leak, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro will provide users with three storage options to choose from. The base model will start at 128GB, and buyers can also select either 256GB or 512GB storage capacity. This is consistent with the storage options offered in the previous Pixel devices, Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6. However, it’s worth noting that other flagship smartphones released in the past year have started offering 256GB as the minimum storage tier. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra, as well as the OnePlus 11, made this storage upgrade while keeping the prices similar to the previous 128GB models.

This storage trend shift is largely due to the introduction of UFS 4.0 storage class, which is supported by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, it is currently not widely available in 128GB sizes. The upcoming Pixel 8 series will be powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which reportedly supports the newer storage option. It appears that Google may not be using this capability to its fullest, as a previous leak showed the Pixel 8 Pro with only 128GB of storage.

The impact of this lower storage offering on consumers is uncertain, but it does make the Pixel devices stand out from the competition. Along with rumors of price increases, this choice further narrows the gap between Google’s smartphones and their rivals.

Additionally, the leak reveals the color options for the Google Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 8 Pro will be available in “Licorice,” “Porcelain,” and “Sky” colors, while the regular Pixel 8 will come in “Licorice,” “Peony,” and “Haze” shades.

Overall, the Google Pixel 8 series is highly anticipated, and these leaked details provide some insight into what users can expect from the upcoming devices.

