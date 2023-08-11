Leaked Promo Video Reveals Audio Magic Eraser Feature and Blue Color Option for Pixel 8 Pro

Live shots of the Pixel 8 Pro were last seen in July, and now a leaked marketing promo video confirms the existence of a feature called “Audio Magic Eraser” and a blue color option.

The video, posted by a new “EZ”X/Twitter account, is a 14-second clip that has been edited and tinted in a peculiar way. It bears the branding “G Pixel” in the top-left corner, similar to marketing videos from last year.

From the video, it can be deduced that Audio Magic Eraser is a part of the Google Photos video editor. It seems to be capable of identifying sounds in a clip and offers sliders to adjust the noise levels of “Noise,” “People,” and “Music.” Users can drag the sliders left or right to reduce or enhance sound, similar to other filters in Google Photos.

The tagline of the video reads, “The only phone with Audio Magic Eraser,” followed by “The only phone engineered by Google,” which is a familiar phrase.

Google is expanding on the popularity of Magic Eraser by incorporating it into the Pixel 8 Pro. The tool is already used to erase people or objects and even change colors with the Camouflage mode in still pictures.

The leaked promo video also reveals a light blue color option for the Pixel 8 Pro, resembling the Sea color from the Pixel 7a. The camera bar is shown, featuring a pill-shaped cutout that groups all three lenses together. To the right of the camera bar, there is a flash and a faintly visible temperature sensor. The metal in the shot has a subtle satin finish.

Additionally, the video showcases the phone’s very rounded corners.

