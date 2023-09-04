Google Set to Launch Pixel 8 Pro: What We Know So Far

Google is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro, on October 4th. The highly anticipated device is set to hit the market just a month after the release of the latest iPhone models. While Google has only provided a glimpse of the Pixel 8 Pro’s design, it appears to bear a resemblance to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro, with a few notable tweaks. This strategic move is likely intended to ensure that the focus remains on Google’s first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, which was launched earlier this year.

Though specific details remain sparse, it is expected that the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a new chipset, the Tensor G3, which will likely result in improved performance. The smartphone is anticipated to be available in a Porcelain White color option, with the possibility of a black variant as well.

Leaks from tipster Yogesh Brar suggest that the Pixel 8 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display with a small hole-punch cutout for the 11-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear, the phone is rumored to house a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 49-megapixel telephoto lens, and a new time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to enhance focus. The device is expected to have a combination of glass and metal materials, similar to its predecessor.

Powering the Pixel 8 Pro is likely to be the Google Tensor G3 SoC, with a substantial 4,950mAh battery and 27W wired charging capability. Notably, Google is expected to continue omitting the charger from the device’s packaging. Additionally, there are rumors of a new infrared temperature sensor that would allow users to check their body temperature.

Other key features mentioned by the tipster include a Titan security chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The Pixel 8 Pro will offer 5G connectivity, although it may utilize the same modem as its predecessor.

Despite maintaining a similar design and specifications, Google is expected to focus on enhancing the software experience of the Pixel 8 Pro. They may introduce AI enhancements to the camera app and an Audio Magic Eraser feature that eliminates background noise from videos. This functionality will be available through a dedicated app. Additionally, Google may showcase some pre-installed Bard features, while the device will ship with the latest Android 14 operating system.

It is worth noting that the price of the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to increase slightly compared to its predecessor. The base model with 128GB of storage is projected to launch at EUR 1,235 (approximately Rs 1.10 lakh), while the 256GB variant may cost EUR 1,309 (roughly Rs 1.16 lakh). However, it is anticipated that the pricing for the Indian market will be relatively more affordable.

In conclusion, the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro promises to deliver notable improvements in performance, camera capabilities, and software experience. With its sleek design and powerful features, it is poised to be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market.

