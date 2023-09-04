Leaked European Prices and Color Options for Google’s Pixel 8 Series

A new report has revealed alleged European prices and color options for Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series. The leaks confirm previous rumors about a possible price increase for the series and provide information about storage options and color varieties.

According to TheTechOutlook, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will see a significant price hike in Europe. The base model Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage is rumored to cost €874.25 (~$942) including 23% Value-added Tax (VAT). Without VAT, the price would be approximately €710.77 (~$765). The 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at €949.30 (~$1,023). Comparatively, last year’s base model Pixel 7 was priced at €650.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to have a starting price of €1,235 (~$1,331) for the 128GB model, €1,309 (~$1,411) for the 256GB model, and €1,461 (~$1,575) for the 512GB model. All of these prices include 23% VAT. This represents a significant price increase when compared to the €900 starting price of last year’s Pixel 7 Pro.

It was previously speculated that the Pixel 8 series would be $50-$100 more expensive this year, and if the leaked European prices are accurate, it seems that the higher end of that price range is indeed being realized. However, the accuracy of the leak has not been verified and these prices may not be reflective of the final retail cost.

In addition to the price information, the report also discloses the possible color options for the Pixel 8 series. The standard Pixel 8 is expected to be available in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint colors. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to come in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint colors.

Overall, these leaks provide insights into the potential pricing structure and color options for Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series. However, it is important to note that these leaks have not been officially confirmed, and the actual prices and color options may vary.

