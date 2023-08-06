The Google Store Offers Pixel 6a at a Discounted Price of $199

The Pixel 6a, originally priced at $449, has been discounted to $349 with the launch of the Pixel 7a by Google. Now, the Google Store is offering a $150 discount on the Pixel 6a, bringing its price down to $199. However, the deal is not yet active as of early Sunday morning.

The Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (429 PPI). It is powered by the first-generation Google Tensor processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is equipped with a 4,410 mAh battery and has a 12.2 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide camera setup on the back. On the front, there is an 8 MP lens. The Pixel 6a is available in three colors: Charcoal (black), Chalk (white), and Sage (green).

Google has announced that the Pixel 6a will receive Android version updates until July 2025, along with two additional years of security patches. The current deal, available only on the Google Store, will end on August 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

In addition to the Pixel 6a discount, Google is offering a $55 discount on the Pixel 7a, bringing its price to $444 on platforms like Amazon or Best Buy. The Pixel 7 is available for $449 after a $150 discount, and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at $699 after a $200 discount on platforms like Amazon or Best Buy.

Overall, these deals provide customers with the opportunity to purchase the latest Pixel devices at reduced prices.