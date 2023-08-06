Pikmin Bloom: A Look Into the Game’s Features and Future

The Pikmin series, developed by Nintendo, has a dedicated fanbase, but has it achieved the commercial success it deserves? With the recent release of Pikmin 4 on the Nintendo Switch, it seems the series is starting to gain momentum. The console now houses the entire mainline Pikmin series, and the characters have even made their way into Super Nintendo World, the Mario-centric theme park.

In 2021, Niantic, the studio behind Pokémon GO, brought the Pikmin universe to mobile with Pikmin Bloom. This daily life-focused spinoff received mixed reviews from seasoned fans, who found it lacking in gameplay elements. However, there are still many players who enjoy the game.

Since its launch, Pikmin Bloom has received several updates and new features. One notable addition is the Weekly Challenge, where players can walk together with friends, even those who live far away, to achieve a common goal. There is also the Flower Planting Challenge, which allows players to plant flowers with friends. The Mushroom Challenge has been modified to allow players to send Pikmin to destroy mushrooms.

Another feature is the Event Challenge, where special Decor Pikmin are offered each month. By playing Pikmin Bloom, players can earn rewards and experience a continuous gamification cycle. The game also includes mini-tasks, similar to the request system in Pokémon GO, which players can complete throughout the day for additional rewards.

Pikmin Bloom offers over 300 types of Decor Pikmin, tied to various real-world locations such as corner shops, barbershops, pharmacies, and even specific weather conditions. Recently, the game added a Sweet Shop Decor Pikmin, spawning from a bakery. Planting flowers increases the chances of encountering these special Pikmin.

The developers behind Pikmin Bloom aim to create a game that appeals not only to Nintendo fans but also to casual gamers and non-gamers. The focus is on encouraging players to go outside and walk, rather than on intense gaming experiences. The game’s simplicity and accessibility are among its unique selling points.

The future roadmap for Pikmin Bloom includes plans to introduce new features and more social elements to enhance the player community. The developers recently organized the first-ever in-person Pikmin Bloom Tour in Sapporo, Japan, and hope to hold similar events in other countries. These events aim to bring people together and foster connections through the game.

While the details of upcoming features are still under wraps, players can look forward to the possibility of new types of Pikmin being added to Pikmin Bloom in the future.