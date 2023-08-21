Pikmin 4 features nine different types of Pikmin, each with their own unique abilities. One of these types, the Rock Pikmin, is particularly useful for fighting enemies and solving puzzles. However, players first need to find the Rock Pikmin Onion in order to increase the number of Rock Pikmin in their squad.

To find the Rock Pikmin Onion, players must first roll the credits in Pikmin 4. Once this is done, they can continue exploring the planet of PNF-404. Head to the southern area of the map, specifically to the open side of the outdoor grill. There, you will find a Stone Wall. Use three Bomb Rocks to break down the wall and gain access to the area beyond it.

In this area, you will encounter the Sovereign Bulblax, which must be defeated to progress. The Sovereign Bulblax has various attacks, including a tongue lash that can eat Pikmin, jumping to crush Pikmin, and roaring to scatter them in a Panic. To defeat it, throw a Bomb Rock at its tongue when it uses the tongue lash attack. The explosion will stun the Bulblax. Then, use an Ultra Spicy spray on your Pikmin and charge them onto the Bulblax to do significant damage. Repeat this tactic until the Bulblax is defeated.

After defeating the Sovereign Bulblax, head further south and find the Rock Pikmin Onion buried in the ground. Dig it up and return it to your base to start increasing your Rock Pikmin population. With Rock Pikmin, you’ll be able to break Glass Walls and collect valuable treasures.

Now you know how to find the Rock Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4 and expand your army of Rock Pikmin. Enjoy exploring and solving puzzles with these handy creatures!