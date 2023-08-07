Pikmin 4 Technical Analysis: Frame Rate and Resolution

Following the recent release of Pikmin 4 on the Nintendo Switch, Digital Foundry has conducted a technical analysis of the game. The analysis focuses on factors such as frame rate and resolution to provide an understanding of the game’s technical aspects.

Pikmin 4 has been developed using the Unreal Engine. When playing the game in docked mode, the resolution dynamically adjusts to a maximum of 900p. In most outdoor areas, the resolution remains at 1440×810. However, when less demanding sub-levels are encountered, the resolution reaches the peak of 900p. In portable mode, the resolution dynamically adjusts to a maximum of 720p, typically averaging at 600p.

This installment of Pikmin introduces anti-aliasing for the first time in the series. The depth of field effect has been significantly improved, and chromatic aberration has been added to the screen’s edges, mimicking the appearance of an older film lens. Some pixel shimmer aliasing and visual noise can be observed in the game.

The geometry detail of the Pikmin characters has been enhanced, and the lighting on their materials has undergone a complete overhaul using the Unreal Engine. Notable graphical additions in this game include falling petals, which enhance the overall visual experience.

The textures for grass, rock, and brick in Pikmin 4 have seen a resolution boost. The frame rate of the game remains a locked 30 frames per second (FPS) both in docked and portable modes. Although there are some minor single frame dips and small hiccups when panning the camera or when transparent elements fill the screen, the overall performance is stable.

From a visual standpoint, Pikmin 4 represents a significant leap forward for the series. The game’s enhanced lighting, improved geometry, boosted textures, and overall graphical improvements contribute to an enhanced gameplay experience.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Foundry’s technical analysis of Pikmin 4 on the Nintendo Switch has shed light on various aspects of the game’s performance. The game’s resolution dynamically adjusts depending on the gameplay mode, and significant improvements have been made to the graphics, lighting, and textures. With a locked 30FPS frame rate, Pikmin 4 delivers a visually impressive experience for players.