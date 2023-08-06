CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Pikmin 4: A Detailed Look at Graphics, Gameplay, and Upgrades

Aug 6, 2023
Hot off the heels of the Pikmin 1 and 2 HD remasters on Switch, we have a completely new series entry in Pikmin 4. It’s been a decade-long wait, but in that time Nintendo has jettisoned its in-house engine in favour of Unreal Engine 4, which provides some of the most striking visuals seen on Switch to date.

Pikmin 4’s reinvention goes beyond just visuals. Along with higher-fidelity graphics, the game has received major overhauls to its mechanics, UI, and quality-of-life features. The cursor now has a lock-on feature, and there is a rewind option in case all the Pikmin perish. Additionally, the introduction of the Oatchi, a space dog sidekick, adds a new dimension to combat, resource-gathering, and puzzles.

On a technical level, Pikmin 4 greatly benefits from the move to Unreal Engine. The game now features a dynamic resolution scaling system, offering improved performance and resolution. Anti-aliasing is also implemented for the first time in the series, providing a smoother image.

The upgrade to material lighting and model quality is substantial, though some visual artifacts such as pixel shimmer, aliasing, and visual noise are still present due to the dynamic resolution system.

In terms of world detail, Pikmin 4 introduces new decorative elements such as falling petals and volumetric fog, giving a sense of weight and energy to the environment. The game’s rolling time of day system adds to the immersive experience.

Overall, Pikmin 4 offers significant improvements over its predecessor, Pikmin 3. With its enhanced visuals, gameplay mechanics, and quality-of-life features, it provides a more streamlined and enjoyable experience for both new and returning players.

