Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Save on Electronics This Labor Day

Sep 3, 2023

Sep 3, 2023
Save on Electronics This Labor Day

Labor Day is not just a time to save on furniture and home goods, but also a great opportunity to find deals on electronics. As part of our Labor Day Sale, we are offering a Grade “A” refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air and Beats Flex Wireless Headphones at a $50 discount. But hurry, supplies are limited!

The refurbished Apple iPad Air is the original model that can be updated to iOS 12.4.4. It features an A7 Bionic chip and a 9.7-inch Retina touch screen display, providing crystal clear clarity and performance for browsing, streaming, and gaming. Additionally, it is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to easily connect to the included wireless headphones for work or leisure.

The Beats Flex Wireless Headphones are a 2020 model, renewed and guaranteed to arrive in near-mint condition. Designed for comfort and durability, they feature a Flex-Form cable that ensures all-day comfort. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of listening time, and a 10-minute fast charge provides an additional 1.5 hours of playback.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab a Grade “A” refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air – Black (Wi-Fi Only) Bundle with Beats Flex Wireless Headphones for just $99.97, $50 off the retail price of $150. Supplies are limited, so act fast. Prices are subject to change.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

