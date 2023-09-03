What Hi-Fi?’s Pick of the Month: August 2023

In August, What Hi-Fi? reviewed a range of audio products and selected their top picks for the month. These products stood out in terms of performance and value. Here are the recommended products for August 2023.

First up is the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 standmount speakers. These speakers offer great bang for your buck with their clean design and impressive audio quality. While they can be a little fussy with partnering equipment, they provide excellent clarity and detail across various genres.

The Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3, the smaller sibling to the 606, also made the list. These standmounted speakers deliver a punchy, dynamic, and lively sound that is enjoyable for all music enthusiasts. They are described as speakers that know how to have fun and want you to have fun while listening to them.

Next is the Q Acoustics 5040, which sits between the budget 3000 models and the premium Concept range. These speakers feature a twin mid/bass driver with a tweeter, and their “Continuous Curved Cone” design sets them apart. With excellent sonic performance and expressive dynamics, they offer a class-leading experience.

The Atacama Elite ECO 24 Reference equipment racks impressed with their sleek design and stable support for hi-fi equipment. While they may be too expensive for most people, they are worth considering for those with a higher budget and a desire to optimize their system’s sound.

Finally, the dCS Lina DAC is a network DAC that is more akin to a full-fledged music streamer. Despite its price tag, it serves as an affordable entry point into dCS’s portfolio. It offers a high-quality build and aims to provide an authentic, true-to-the-recording performance. Reviewers were blown away by its performance and concluded that it captures a significant portion of dCS’s magic.

These products were selected based on their performance and value, making them stand out in the month of August 2023.

