Important Quantum Phenomenon Discovered in Strontium Ruthenate

Physicists studying an exotic material called strontium ruthenate (Sr2RuO4) have made an accidental discovery of an important quantum phenomenon predicted by physicist David Pines in 1956. This phenomenon, known as Pines’ Demon, has now been identified in an equilibrium 3D metal for the first time. Pines’ Demon is predicted to play a significant role in various phenomena including transitions in certain semimetals and superconductivity, making this discovery highly significant for material physics.

Pines’ Demon is a type of plasmon, which is a discrete unit of waves among a population of electrons. Plasmons are the quantum equivalent of acoustic sound in classical gas. Pines named this plasmon a “demon” in homage to James Clerk Maxwell’s Maxwell’s Demon, as it represents a distinct electron motion. Unlike regular sound waves, plasmons, including Pines’ Demon, exhibit an all-or-nothing behavior, where a specific energy is required for any increase in frequency.

Pines’ Demon is a plasmon frequency that does not involve any electrical charge. It arises when electrons in a material, occupying different energy bands, move out of phase without any energy transfer. Instead, a shift occurs in the occupancy of the bands, resulting in a neutral collective mode. Plasmons, including Pines’ Demon, have been primarily observed and studied in 2D metals due to their electrical neutrality and lack of interaction with light.

Strontium ruthenate is an interesting material to study because it exhibits superconductivity at low temperatures and peculiar properties at higher temperatures, classifying it as a bad metal. This material has three nested bands of electrons, of which two show similarities to the original conceptualization of Pines’ Demon from 1956.

Physicist Ali Husain, along with his team, was studying strontium ruthenate using electron spectroscopy when they stumbled upon a quasiparticle-like excitation in the data. This excitation did not match any known quasiparticles and exhibited an unusual velocity. After careful analysis, the researchers identified this excitation as Pines’ Demon and were even able to replicate the detection. Examination of its properties revealed unexpected damping effects and peculiarities in the electron bands.

This discovery opens up new avenues for further research. The researchers believe that studying other multi-band metals could provide insights into how demons behave in various contexts, including superconductivity. They also propose that higher-resolution studies using scanning electron microscopy could offer a more comprehensive understanding of demons and contribute to the development of a more sophisticated theory.

The study detailing this discovery has been published in Nature.