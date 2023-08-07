Leaked Photographs Show Replica iPhone 15 Pro Max Case with New Button Arrangement

Leaked photographs of a replica case for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max have been shared on social media. The images reveal a new button arrangement on the left side of the phone, replacing the current Ring/Silent switch.

In the photographs, the third button is positioned above the volume buttons. This button, referred to as the Action button, is said to be a replacement for the Ring/Silent switch. It is expected to make its debut on the 2023 Pro models. Unlike the switch, the Action button can be programmed to perform various tasks.

According to code found in the iOS 17 beta, one of the possible actions for the button is to activate the camera’s autofocus with a light tap, while a full press takes a photograph. This feature is similar to the programmable Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

There is speculation that the introduction of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its similarity to the Apple Watch Ultra’s button will result in the most expensive iPhone version being named the iPhone 15 Ultra. However, it’s important to note that this is not confirmed information.

Although the details seen on the case in the photographs appear to align with typical Apple design elements, such as the MagSafe charging ring, camera lens protection lip, and Apple logo, it should be noted that the case is a replica and not an official product.

These leaked photographs provide insight into the upcoming changes and features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple fans can look forward to experiencing the new button arrangement and its programmable functionalities when the device is launched.