PhonePe Launches Celebrity Voice Feature on SmartSpeakers

PhonePe, a popular Indian digital payment app, has introduced a unique celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in partnership with renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan. This new feature allows PhonePe SmartSpeakers throughout India to validate customer payments using Bachchan’s distinctive voice. Initially available in Hindi and English, the company plans to expand this feature to other languages in the future.

Since its launch a year ago, PhonePe SmartSpeakers have gained immense popularity, with four million devices being used by merchant partners across 19,000 postal codes, covering over 90% of the country. These SmartSpeakers facilitate over 100 crore (1,000 million) transactions nationwide. The addition of Amitabh Bachchan’s celebrity voice enhances the payment experience for both merchants and customers, making it more interactive and engaging.

Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe, expressed delight in launching this unique celebrity voice feature, stating that Amitabh Bachchan’s voice has universal recall and resonates with millions of Indians across the country. As a widely-used Indian app, PhonePe believes that this collaboration will further elevate the popularity of its SmartSpeakers among merchants and customers.

To enable this feature, merchants can access the PhonePe for Business app and navigate to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen. By selecting ‘SmartSpeaker Voice’ and choosing Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in the preferred language, they can activate the voice feature. The SmartSpeaker device will then reboot with the updated language in Bachchan’s voice within a few hours.

PhonePe SmartSpeakers offer several standout features in the market, including portability, a long-lasting battery, exceptional audio clarity, and a compact form factor suitable for crowded counter spaces. Prior to the availability of SmartSpeakers, merchants relying on feature phones heavily depended on SMS for payment validation. However, with the introduction of SmartSpeakers, this process has been significantly simplified.

These SmartSpeakers provide voice payment notifications in multiple Indian languages, have up to four days of battery life, dedicated data connectivity, a battery level LED indicator, audio alerts for low battery levels, and a replay button for the last transaction. PhonePe’s SmartSpeakers have seen successful adoption in the market, contributing to the growth of digital payments.

Overall, the introduction of the celebrity voice feature on PhonePe SmartSpeakers aims to enhance the payment experience for merchants and customers, leveraging Amitabh Bachchan’s wide appeal and popularity. With plans to expand to more languages, PhonePe continues to innovate and provide convenient solutions to drive digital payment adoption in India.

