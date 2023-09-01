Philips Hue Launches Smart Home Security Cameras

Philips Hue, known for its smart lights, is expanding its product line with the launch of its first smart home security cameras. The announcement was made on the official blog of Hue. The new security cameras, called Hue Secure, have several standard features including a live feed, recorded clips, motion alerts, two-way talk, night vision, and a built-in alarm.

What sets the Philips Hue security cameras apart is their compatibility with the company’s smart lights. With the Hue lights, users can set customizable responses to motion detected by the cameras. This means that lights can be brightened or set to strobe red when motion is detected. While it was possible to do this before using third-party apps like IFTTT or Tasker, the integration with Hue lights provides a simpler and more streamlined method.

When motion is detected, users will receive a notification on their devices. From there, they can choose to perform an action such as sounding an alarm, calling authorities or another emergency contact, and turning on the lights. Philips Hue is also introducing door and window contact sensors that will automatically activate light automations when a door or window is opened.

The Hue Secure security cameras will be available in four different models, including a wired and battery-operated version in both black and white options. A fifth camera, the Philips Hue Secure floodlight, is set to be released early next year. However, it is important to note that the Philips Hue security cameras are significantly more expensive than competitors such as Ring and Blink, with prices ranging from $200 to $350.

In conclusion, Philips Hue is expanding its offerings with the introduction of smart home security cameras. These cameras integrate seamlessly with the company’s smart lights, allowing for customizable responses to motion detected. While the price point may be higher than other options on the market, the convenience and integration with existing Hue products make them a compelling choice for individuals looking to enhance their smart home security.

