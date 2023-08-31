Signify Launches New Security Products to Compete with Ring and Nest

Signify, the Philips spinoff known for its popular Hue lighting products, has announced a new category for the brand that puts it in direct competition with companies like Ring and Nest. The company has introduced a range of security products, set to be available this fall.

One of the key products in this new lineup is the Philips Hue Secure cameras, available in both wired and wireless versions. These cameras offer a 1080p HD video feed with night vision, allowing users to communicate with visitors or delivery persons at their doorstep. The cameras can also be programmed to work in sync with Hue lights and sound alarms to deter intruders. Additionally, the devices are capable of differentiating between pets, packages, and people. Signify assures users that the cameras have end-to-end encryption enabled by default to protect the privacy of their footage. The indoor and outdoor versions of the Hue Secure cameras will be available this autumn, with the wired version priced at $218 (€200) and the battery variant at $273 (€250).

For those specifically looking for outdoor security solutions, Signify also offers the Philips Hue Secure floodlight camera. This device can instantly illuminate a large area in any color chosen by the user when a light alarm is triggered through the Hue app. The Hue Secure floodlight camera will be released in the first quarter of 2024, priced at $382 (€350).

In addition to the cameras, Signify’s new Philips Hue lineup includes contact sensors that can be attached to doors, windows, and other areas. These sensors notify users when someone opens the monitored door or window and can be programmed to control Hue lights accordingly. The contact sensors will be available this autumn in black and white color options, with a price of $44 (€40) each or $76 (€70) for a two-pack.

To enhance the usability of these security products, Signify has updated its app to include a new Security Center. This feature allows users to trigger alarms, flash lights, and sound the siren on the Secure camera directly from the app. The Security Center also provides a quick option to contact local authorities or a trusted person for assistance in case of an emergency.

Sources:

– Signify (company website)

– Source article