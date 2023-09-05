Peter Molyneux Expresses Regret Over Past Interview Appearances

In a recent podcast interview on My Perfect Console, renowned game developer Peter Molyneux opened up about his past interview appearances and expressed regret over his previous behavior. Molyneux has gained a reputation for describing his games in interviews, only for the final product to fall short of the promises made. He attributes this behavior to his “half-insane, creative mind” working on the fly and trying to showcase passion for his work.

Molyneux admitted that he often spoke about games before they were finished, which led people to mistake his descriptions as promises of features in the game. He described his conduct as “atrocious” and expressed remorse for his actions. However, he also defended himself by stating that during the 90s and 2000s, he was trying to demonstrate the innovative design process behind games that had never existed before.

The developer acknowledged that he should have been more transparent and cautious during interviews, advising listeners to take his words with a grain of salt. Molyneux revealed that sometimes his team would learn about new features in the game through press interviews, as he was designing games and providing information simultaneously.

During the interview, Molyneux also reflected on his experience at Microsoft when Minecraft was initially released. He mentioned that there were internal doubts about the game, with people criticizing elements like the lack of a tutorial, adversaries, and story, as well as its seemingly simplistic graphics.

As for his next project, which he teasingly described as a game unseen before, Molyneux shared that its codename is an acronym pronounced like ‘moat’. However, he did not provide further details, and the interviewer respected his preference for secrecy regarding the upcoming project.

Molyneux’s candid reflection on his past behavior and his willingness to express remorse highlights his growth as a developer. While his game previews may have contained exaggerated promises, it is evident that his passion for game creation and innovation is as strong as ever.

Source: Podcast interview on My Perfect Console with Simon Parkin.